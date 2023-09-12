First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $267,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,802.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,802.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,828 shares of company stock valued at $28,253,903. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.90. 486,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,250. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.