First Trust Advisors LP Has $292.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $292,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $652.91. The company had a trading volume of 360,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,398. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

