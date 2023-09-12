Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OXLCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

