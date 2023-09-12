Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:OXLCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $24.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
