First Trust Advisors LP Has $349.52 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $349,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Humana stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $470.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,618. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.83 and a 200 day moving average of $487.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

