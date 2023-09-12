First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,232 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of International Business Machines worth $504,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,396. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

