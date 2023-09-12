Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

ORCL traded down $15.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. 29,873,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,682. The firm has a market cap of $302.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

