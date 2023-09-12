Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 283 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. 426,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

