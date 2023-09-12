First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $38.56 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 335.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $38,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $6.71 on Tuesday, reaching $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

