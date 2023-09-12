iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. 2,443,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.