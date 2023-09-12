First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $16.32 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.20. 879,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

