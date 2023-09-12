Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.32. The stock had a trading volume of 278,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,182. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average of $236.98.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN
Insider Activity at Amgen
In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.