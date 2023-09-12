Future Fund LLC Has $258,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Future Fund LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,780. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.