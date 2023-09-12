Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $101,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 841.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $591.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.09 and its 200 day moving average is $431.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $598.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

