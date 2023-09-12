The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

BA stock opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.