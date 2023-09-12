Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 4,442 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 26,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 209.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after acquiring an additional 309,389 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,844 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.21 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.