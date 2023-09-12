Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.95. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

