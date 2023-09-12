Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.52. 163,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $458.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.17 and a 200-day moving average of $231.67. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

