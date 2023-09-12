Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 363,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060,403. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average is $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

