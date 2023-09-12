Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $112,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

TXN traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,963. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

