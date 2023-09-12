Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 13,134 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. 1,004,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,264,070. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

