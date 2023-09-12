Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 983 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,097,125. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

