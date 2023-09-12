ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $123.04. 1,883,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,404. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

