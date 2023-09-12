Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. 1,185,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

