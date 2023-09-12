Agenus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,615 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 799% compared to the average volume of 847 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 170,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,692,401 shares in the company, valued at $33,406,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGEN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,061. Agenus has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $488.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

