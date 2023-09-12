Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $108,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,145.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,159 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCA traded up $42.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,369.41. 24,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,281. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,378.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
