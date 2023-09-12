Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $108,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,145.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,159 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $42.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,369.41. 24,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,281. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,378.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCNCA

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.