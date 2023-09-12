AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 13,176,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,710,734. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

