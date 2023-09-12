Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned about 0.32% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

