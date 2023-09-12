Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 5,982,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,056,954. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

