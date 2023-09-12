Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $177,000 in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $135.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

