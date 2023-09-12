Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,216 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 345,218 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. 107,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,150. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
