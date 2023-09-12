Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,470. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

