Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of DFSU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. 11,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

