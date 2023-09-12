Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 61,942 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,942 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 99,458 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 284,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,238. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $25.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

