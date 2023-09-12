Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 208,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,257. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.