Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 270,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

