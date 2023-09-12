Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Reduced by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $11.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 663,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

