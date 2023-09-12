Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. 69,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,978. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

