Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires Shares of 5,584 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 217,494 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

