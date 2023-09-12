Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $128.57 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $128.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $9.26 or 0.00035649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,180,894 coins and its circulating supply is 353,804,714 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

