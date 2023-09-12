Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.09 and last traded at $84.85. 2,309,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,127,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $90,546.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,752.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,872 shares of company stock worth $27,017,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after buying an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after buying an additional 1,298,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

