iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 118,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 218,294 shares.The stock last traded at $60.69 and had previously closed at $61.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 280,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,790,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

