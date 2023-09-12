MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.81

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.77. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 77,017 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th.

MarketWise Trading Down 1.7 %

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,107.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,085 shares of company stock valued at $63,356 and sold 399,089 shares valued at $601,023. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

