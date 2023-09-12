MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 4.6%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $541.03 and last traded at $538.65. Approximately 15,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 83,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.78.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
