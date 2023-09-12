MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 4.6%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $541.03 and last traded at $538.65. Approximately 15,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 83,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.78.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.00.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.