Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 25,362 shares.The stock last traded at $64.71 and had previously closed at $64.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $83,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

