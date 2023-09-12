WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 268,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 425,733 shares.The stock last traded at $38.95 and had previously closed at $39.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 257,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 138.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 217,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 126,316 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.