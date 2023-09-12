Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 845,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,815 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

