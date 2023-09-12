Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,103,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 889,357 shares.The stock last traded at $96.61 and had previously closed at $94.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 1.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 570.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

