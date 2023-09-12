Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 4.3% Higher

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.65. 1,472,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,993,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,621 shares of company stock worth $24,534,143. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 88,275 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

