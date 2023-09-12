Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 5.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 54,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,283,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

