iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $100.17

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.17, but opened at $98.00. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 36,058 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.33.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

